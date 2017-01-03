Goldman Sachs coverage on Facebook, Alphabet, Amazon, Netflix steady at Buy

Analyst Heath Terry remains positive on the grouping into 2017, suggesting risk in the new year primarily stems from anticipated market entries of major private companies within the technology arena.

With notable prospective IPOs from Uber, Airbnb, Snap, Spotify and others (cites Xiaomi, Didi Chuxing, Palantir Technologies, Lufax, WeWork, Stripe, Lyft, Slack, Credit Karma) in focus among investors, and despite the risk shifts in attention may present if and when each lists, also weighs the positive of private investment exits liberating capital that may in turn funnel into existing major public issues.