Centerra Gold gains Kumtor permits from Kyrgyzstan government

Centerra Gold (OTCPK:CAGDF +3.4% ) late last week said it had received several permits and approvals from Kyrgyzstan officials, ensuring that operations at its flagship Kumtor mine can continue as envisioned by its 2017 mine plan.

Kumtor now has the necessary permits and approvals in place for operations throughout 2017, pending the discharge permit that will allow the high-latitude mine to release water from its tailings facility beginning this spring.

Centerra has been locked in a bitter dispute with the government over profit sharing and project ownership, and is subject to unresolved multimillion-dollar lawsuits related to alleged land-use infractions and environmental impacts.