'Rogue One' pushes Disney past $3B-year studio milestone

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story led domestic films at the box office for the holiday weekend and gave Walt Disney (DIS +1.7% ) its final push toward a unique milestone: the $3B mark.

With $49.5M in the three days, the Star Wars story held its lead over second-week films Sing (CMCSA -0.1% ), with $42.8M, and Passengers (SNE +1% ), with $16.2M. (For the four-day holiday weekend, Rogue One drew $64.3M; Sing $56.4M; and Passengers $20.7M. Disney's Moana took fourth for good measure with $14.3M.)

Rogue One's solid weekend pushed it to $789.7M worldwide.

With 2016 numbers in, Disney became the first studio ever to mark a $3B year at the domestic box office. As with other milestones for the studio this year, its cause was led by its "Big Three" (the industry's three biggest grossers overall): Finding Dory ($486.3M domestic); Rogue One ($439.7M and counting); and Captain America: Civil War ($408.1M).