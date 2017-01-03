Scorpio Bulkers +15% as Deutsche Bank upgrades to Buy

Scorpio Bulkers (SALT +15.3% ) surges after Deutsche Bank upgrades shares to Buy from Hold with a $7.25 price target, with the firm saying it has become incrementally more positive on the outlook for the dry bulk shipping industry.

Deutsche Bank says its bullish stance is based more on a belief that the market bottomed in 2016 and should behave more rationally in 2017 and beyond, rather than because of China’s long-term demand for raw materials.

The firm also views balance sheets as largely benign, following highly dilutive equity offerings in 2016 and exponential increases in share counts.