CymaBay out-licenses arhalofenate in U.S. in deal valued up to $205M; shares up 1% after hours

Thinly traded nano cap CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) is up 1% after hours, albeit on only 45 shares, in response to its announcement that it has inked an exclusive license agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America for the development and commercialization of gout candidate arhalofenate in the U.S.

Under the terms of the deal, CymaBay will receive up to $15M upfront, up to $190M in milestones and tiered double-digit royalties on net sales. Kowa will be responsible for all development and commercialization costs. CymaBay retains all ex-U.S. rights.

Gout is a type of arthritis caused by too much uric acid in the blood. Arhalofenate lowers serum uric acid by blocking the reabsorption of uric acid in the proximal tubes of the kidney by inhibiting the renal uric acid transporter, URAT1.