Stocks start 2017 with gains but pull back from morning highs

Stocks finished the new year's first trading session with solid gains but pulled back from early highs as crude oil prices slipped.

"Near term, people are expecting the market to give something back," says Robert Pavlik, chief market strategist at Boston Private Wealth. "The fact remains that the market is not cheap. We're at really high valuations."

After rising more than 2%, U.S. crude oil settled 2.6% lower at $52.33/bbl on questions regarding compliance with planned production cuts.

Ten out of 11 S&P industry sectors finished positive, led by telecom services (+1.9%), which rallied behind Verizon after the stock was upgraded at Citigroup, and health care (+1.4%), which enjoyed support from biotech names; energy (+1.2%) and financials (+1%) backed off opening highs but still ended comfortably in the green.

Utilities (-0.3%) was the lone decliner, ending negative even as intraday demand for Treasurys pressured yields off overnight highs; the 10-year note ended flat with its yield at 2.45%.

Equity participation was above average, as more than 1B shares changed hands at the NYSE floor.