Tesla Motors misses 2016 delivery guidance

Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA) announces it produced 24,882 vehicles in Q4. Deliveries came in at 22,200 vehicles (12,700 Model S units, 9,500 Model X).

Total 2016 production was 83,922 vehicles. Total deliveries for the year of 76,230 units missed the company's guidance for at least 80K units (reiterated on October 26).

Tesla on its run rate: "Because of short-term production challenges starting at the end of October and lasting through early December from the transition to new Autopilot hardware, Q4 vehicle production was weighted more heavily towards the end of the quarter than we had originally planned."