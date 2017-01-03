Eaton Vance declares monthly distributions on muncipal and taxable bond funds

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEMKT:CEV) - $0.0438.
Eaton Vance Massachusetts Municipal Income Trust (NYSEMKT:MMV) - $0.0438.
Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Income Trust (NYSEMKT:EMI) - $0.0424.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) - $0.0583.
Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust (NYSEMKT:EVJ) - $0.0490.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEMKT:EVY) - $0.0517.
Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust (NYSEMKT:EVO) - $0.0509.
Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal Income Trust (NYSEMKT:EVP) - $0.0455.
Payable Jan. 20; for shareholders of record Jan. 13; ex-div Jan. 11.
