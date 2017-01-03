Agile's "positive" late-stage trial data for contraceptive patch Twirla ain't so positive; shares plummet 74% after hours

Thinly traded micro cap Agile Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:AGRX) craters 74% after hours on robust volume in response to the release of data from the Phase 3 SECURE study assessing combined hormonal contraceptive patch Twirla in 2,032 American women aged 18 - 35. The company conducted the study at the request of the FDA, which rejected its initial market application in 2013.

Agile refers to the data as "positive" but it is anything but. For starters, Twirla's efficacy in preventing pregnancy, measured by a ratio called the Pearl Index (PI), was higher than expected in several patient groups, specifically overweight and obese women. Analysts were apparently expecting values less than four, but the results were 5.36 - 6.42. The PI values were on the mark for normal weight (3.03) and non-obese (3.94) women. In the overall intent-to-treat population, the PI range (95% confidence interval) was 4.80 - 6.06, far above expectations.

Also troubling was the 51.4% discontinuation rate. The most frequent adverse events were headache (4.3%), nausea (4.1%), breast tenderness/discomfort (2.0%), mood swings/changes/depression (2.7%) and heavy/irregular vaginal bleeding (1.8%). Serious adverse events occurred in 1.7% of subjects. Of reported patches worn, 17% experience patch site irritation and 35% experienced itching (the company worded it as "83% experienced no patch site irritation" and "65% had no itching").

Despite the poor showing, Agile says it intends to resubmit the NDA in H1.

Management will host a conference call today at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the data.