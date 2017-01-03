Government study recommending limitations on Chinese investment in U.S. semiconductor sector reportedly set to publish

The outgoing U.S. administration is said to be concluding preparation of a report inclusive of proposals targeting increased semiconductor industry protections, suggesting a more rigorous stance be taken by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. [CFIUS] and guiding on China's aims in a space viewed as critical to national security.

The development comes a month after sale of Germany's Aixtron (NASDAQ:AIXG) to a Chinese investmet fund was formally blocked on implications the deal presented within the U.S.