Qualcomm, Ericsson, AT&T team on 5G wireless field trials

Qualcomm (QCOM +0.3% ), Ericsson (ERIC -0.9% ) and AT&T (T +1.2% ) are teaming up to perform over-the-air field trials of 5G technology, based on expected specifications that 3GPP is developing.

That move's expected to speed eventual deployment, with 3GPP getting closer to an official release of the specs.

The tests will come in millimeter wave spectrum to push commercial deployments in the 28 GHz and 39 GHz bands, using 3GPP 5G NR MIMO antenna technology. Ultimately the companies expect to achieve multi-gigabit-per-second data rates, useful for emerging services like virtual reality, augmented reality and connected cloud services.