Southcross Energy gets amendment to revolving credit agreement

Southcross Energy Partners (NYSE:SXE) +2.9% AH after announcing it secured an amendment to its revolving credit agreement that provides for a full two-year suspension of leverage covenants in the credit agreement through 2018.

SXE says the amendment effects a reduction of the total revolver commitment to $145M from $200M, with further reductions to $115M by year-end 2018, and establishes certain additional covenant requirements.

SXE also receives a $17M investment from the parent of its general partner, to be used to pay down revolver borrowings and for general partnership purposes; SXE issued ~11.5M common units in exchange for the investment.