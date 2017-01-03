Welltower re-signs CEO for three years; eliminates CIO, COO roles

Welltower (HCN -1.1% ) has re-upped CEO Thomas DeRosa for another three years, carrying his tenure through April 2020.

It's also set up a new organizational structure in order to keep growing its healthcare real estate portfolio.

"Under Tom DeRosa’s leadership, Welltower is transforming its premier portfolio of healthcare real estate to a unique infrastructure platform at the forefront of aging population growth trends and the drive to move healthcare to lower cost settings," says Non-executive Chairman Jeffrey Donahue. "This strategy has delivered strong financial and operating results, created a dramatic improvement in the company's balance sheet, and increased our enterprise value to over $40 billion."

Executive VP Mercedes Kerr, who's led U.S. business development, will also handle global deal origination. CFO Scott Estes will take on additional info management responsibilities. Meanwhile, the role of chief investment officer (currently held by Scott Brinker) is being eliminated, and the chief operating officer role will be eliminated with the retirement of Jeffrey Miller Feb. 1.