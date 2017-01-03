Goldcorp is 2017's top large-cap stock pick at Desjardins

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) is the top large-cap stock pick for 2017 at Desjardins Capital, which says the gold producer "will be able to illustrate an attractive multi-year guidance outlook on both production and costs.”

GG also has some “impending catalysts” that should help the stock outperform, including an update on cost savings initiatives at its Red Lake and Peñasquito projects that are “due to be released any week now,” the firm says, adding that GG also benefits significantly from the weaker Mexican peso and higher prices for copper and zinc, which comprised ~10% of the company's 2016 revenue.

Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF), Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCUF), Telus (NYSE:TU) and Dollarama (OTC:DLMAF) round out the list of five stocks with $5B-plus in market cap that Desjardins expects to lead the pack this year.