JPMorgan upgrades CenturyLink to Buy on dividend, Level 3 deal

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) rose 6.6% to its highest point in six weeks after a JPMorgan upgrade to Overweight.

The firm likes the dividend (now at more than 9% forward yield) and the $34B plan to buy Level 3 Communications (LVLT +4.6% ).

"We believe the Level 3 deal is a significant positive for CTL as it brings a higher enterprise mix (~75% of pro forma revenue), increased scale, revenue and EBITDA stability, and tax protection to help CTL pay its dividend," writes analyst Philip Cusick. "Despite the benefits, CTL’s dividend yield is at record levels vs the 10 year Treasury as well as T/VZ dividend yields. We are replacing LVLT [Overweight] with CTL on the J.P. Morgan US Equity Analyst Focus List as an income pick."

Cusick has a price target of $28, implying 10.5% upside from today's close.