Natural gas flows to Cheniere's Sabine Pass export terminal hit record

Pipeline flows to Cheniere Energy's (NYSEMKT:LNG) Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas export terminal set a record 1.66M dekatherms a day on Dec. 29, surpassing the previous all-time high set in November, WSJ reports, citing SNL Energy.

Deliveries from both the Cheniere Creole Trail Pipeline and Natural Gas Pipeline Company of America have increased since the terminal closed and restarted operations three months ago, according to the report.

The Louisiana terminal began shipping LNG exports less than a year ago, boosting the U.S. natural gas export business and raising hopes that future export demand will help lift prices and increase global influence.