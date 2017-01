Clovis Oncology (CLVS -3.3% ) has priced a now-upsized public offering of $205M in common stock.

The company planned a $175M offering, and has raised terms now to 5M shares at $41/share. Underwriters have a typical 30-day option to buy up to an additional 750,000 shares on the same terms.

The offering's expected to close Jan. 9. J.P. Morgan and BofA Merrill Lynch are joint book-runners, with Stifel and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey co-managers.