Live Ventures to expand IR activities, outreach

On a bit of a run over the past month ( up 53% ), Live Ventures (LIVE -2.5% ) is expanding its outreach to investors with new investor relations activities beginning in Q1.

The company will launch quarterly conference calls and "may conduct investor days where members of the financial community can pose questions directly to management in an open forum." It also plans to set up local market roadshows and boost its social media presence.

"We intend to dedicate significant time and resources to communicating with our shareholder base, as well as potential investors, including institutions, who may take positions in our stock,” says CEO Jon Isaac.