Japan shows manufacturing turnaround

Japanese factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in a year in December as orders picked up, in an encouraging sign that the struggling economy may be regaining momentum.

The Final Markit/Nikkei Manufacturing PMI rose to 52.4 on a seasonally adjusted basis, higher than a preliminary reading of 51.9 and a final 51.3 in November.

The Nikkei closed up 2.5% on the news.

