Futures higher ahead of Fed minutes

Stocks could benefit today from investors adding new positions for the new year, as markets await the Fed's minutes for any clues on what the central bank is looking for from the incoming Trump administration. Economic stimulus? Tax reform? Reduced regulation?

At its last meeting, the Fed raised rates for the second time in a decade and provided an outlook for three rate hikes in 2017.

U.S. stock index futures are all up by 0.2% , while Europe heads lower following a positive session in Asia.

Oil is up 0.2% at $52.44/bbl, gold is 0.4% higher at $1167/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.45%.

