Consumer prices across the eurozone reached a high not seen for almost four years, jumping 1.1% in December, mainly supported by a surge in energy prices.

It's good news for the ECB, which has a current inflation target of just below 2%.

Data overnight also showed a strong end of year for euro area busines activity, with the bloc's final composite PMI climbing to 54.4 last month, the highest level since May 2011.

Euro +0.3% to $1.0436.

ETFs: FXE, EUO, ERO, DRR, ULE, EUFX, URR