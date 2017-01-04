FDA grants accelerated review for Bayer's Stivarga marketing application for liver cancer

The FDA designates Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) supplemental New Drug Application seeking approval for Stivarga (regorafenib) for the second-line treatment of unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma for Priority Review, shortening the review clock to six months.

Stivarga is currently approved for the treatment of colorectal cancer and gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Regorafenib inhibits a family of enzymes called kinases which play key roles in tumor growth and progression.

Previously: Bayer files regulatory applications seeking approval of regorafenib for the second-line treatment of liver cancer (Nov. 7, 2016)