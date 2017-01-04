Sanofi's Soliqua 100/33 now available in U.S

Zealand Pharma (OTCPK:ZLDPF) reports that Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) announces that FDA approved Soliqua(NYSE:TM) 100/33 (insulin glargine 100 Units/mL & lixisenatide 33 mcg/mL injection) and Adlyxin (lixisenatide) is now available by prescription in U.S. pharmacies. Soliqua 100/33 is indicated for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes inadequately controlled on basal insulin (less than 60 Units daily) or lixisenatide.

Sanofi is offering Soliqua 100/33 at a $0 co-pay** for eligible U.S. patients with commercial insurance and is working to secure coverage for Soliqua 100/33 on health plans nationwide.

Under the terms of the license agreement between Sanofi and Zealand, Sanofi is responsible for all development and commercialization. Last month, Zealand received the $25M milestone payment triggered by the FDA approval of Soliqua 100/33. Zealand is eligible to receive remaining milestone payments of up to $110M as well as royalties on global sales.