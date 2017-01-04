Coach appoints Kevin G. Wills as new CFO

Coach (NYSE:COH) announced the appointment of Kevin G. Wills as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 2017.

Prior to this, Mr. Wills served as Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer at AlixPartners.

“Kevin brings nearly 30 years of broad-based and relevant retail and finance experience to Coach. His expertise and strong operational track record make him a valuable addition to the leadership team,” said Victor Luis, Chief Executive Officer of Coach, Inc. “As we continue to execute our transformation plan, I have confidence that in Kevin we are adding a proven strategic business partner who will be an important part of Coach, Inc.’s next chapter of growth as a multi-brand company.”

Mr. Wills replaces Jane Nielsen, who departed in August 2016.

Andrea Shaw Resnick, Interim CFO since August 2016, will continue as Global Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications.

Press Release