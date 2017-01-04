Affimed teams up with MD Anderson in immuno-oncology

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and cancer center MD Anderson ink an exclusive clinical development and commercial collaboration to evaluate Affimed's TandAb technology and Anderson's natural killer cell (NK) product.

NK-cells are white blood cells that monitor the body for infected and cancerous cells. Anderson developed the technology to grow the cells from umbilical cord blood.

Affimed's TandAbs are bifunctional proteins that recognize a specific biologic target, bind with high affinity to NK-cells and direct the NK-cells to kill the target cell.

Anderson will be responsible for conducting preclinical research activities investigating NK-cells combined with Affimed's CD30- and CD16A-targeting AFM13. Affimed will fund the R&D and retains an option to exclusive global rights to develop and commercialize any product developed under the collaboration. The agreement also includes a provision to expand the partnership.