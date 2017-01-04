Amgen prevails over Sanofi and Regeneron in PCSK9 patent case

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) lose their bid to overturn a court verdict upholding two Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) patents covering cholesterol drug Repatha (evolocumab). Amgen sued the companies in August 2014 in an attempt to prevent them from selling rival drug Praluent (alirocumab). Both lower cholesterol by blocking a protein called PCSK9.

A Sanofi representative says the company maintains that Amgen's patents are invalid and plans to appeal the ruling. Regeneron has yet to comment.

AMGN and REGN are up a fraction premarket.