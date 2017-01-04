BAML sizes up Altria and Philip Morris

Bank of America Merrill Lynch dissects the impact of new tax policies on tobacco stocks.

The investment firm boosts Altria (NYSE:MO) to a Buy rating and lifts its price target to $75. The company's effective tax rate could improve significantly under proposals from either President-elect Donald Trump (15%) proposal or Speaker Paul Ryan (20%).

Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) is downgraded to Neutral from Buy due to concerns over the strong U.S. dollar and a less significant impact from new U.S. tax policies. BAML's price target on Philip Morris is lowered to $96 from $102.

Source: Bloomberg