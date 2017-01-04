Ionis Pharma's T2D candidate shows positive action in mid-stage study

Results from a Phase 2 study assessing Ionis Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:IONS) IONIS-GCGRrx in 79 patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) showed statistically significant improvements in hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) and other measures of glucose control after 26 weeks of treatment.

Subjects receiving 50 mg and 75 mg of IONIS-GCGRrx once weekly achieved reductions from baseline in HbA1c of 0.7% (p<0.05) and 1.4% (p<0.001), respectively, compared to 0.1% for placebo. At baseline, average HbA1c levels were ~8.8% for all cohorts.

50 mg was identified as the optimal dose since it produced robust HbA1c reductions without the unwanted side effects of liver enzyme elevations, increases in LDL-cholesterol or blood pressure. The most common adverse event observed was injection site reaction (4.4%).

IONIS-GCGRrx is a next-generation antisense drug designed to reduce the production glucagon receptor (GCGR). Glucagon is a hormone that opposes the action of insulin and stimulates the liver to produce glucose, especially in T2D.

The company intends to advance IONIS-GCGRrx into Phase 3 development.

Management will host a conference call tomorrow at 9:30 am ET to discuss its pipeline progress.