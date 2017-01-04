DCP Midstream Partners to merge with Phillips-Spectra joint venture

DCP Midstream Partners (NYSE:DPM) and DCP Midstream, a 50/50 joint venture between Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) and Spectra Energy (NYSE:SE), agree to combine their assets, simplifying their corporate structure and creating the largest natural gas liquids producer and gas processor in the U.S.

Effective Jan. 23, the combined company will be renamed DCP Midstream LP, and the NYSE ticker symbol will be changed to DCP.

As part of the deal, the DCP Midstream joint venture will pay DPM $424M in cash and get 31.1M DPM units; DPM also will assume $3.15B of the joint venture's debt.

DPM also says it plans to build a new 200M cf/day processing plant to increase its capacity in Colorado's Denver-Julesburg basin by 50%, and expand its natural gas liquids capacity on Sand Hills pipeline by 30% to 365K bbl/day.