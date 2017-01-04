RedHill Biopharma to present results of the first late-stage study of RHB-105 for H. pylori infection on Friday; shares up 2% premarket

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) announces that Medical Director Ira Kalfus, M.D., will present the positive final results of the first Phase 3 study, ERADICATE, of RHB-105 for the treatment of H. pylori infection, at the Innovations in Gastroenterology 2017 Symposium, on Friday, January 6 at 10:15 AM IST, at the Hilton Hotel, Tel Aviv, Israel.

ERADICATE successfully met its primary endpoint of superiority by demonstrating 89.4% efficacy over historical standard-of-care eradication which showed only 63% eradication rate. A confirmatory Phase 3 study will be initiated in H1.

RHB-105 is fixed dose combination of two antibiotics and a proton pump inhibitor (PPI) in an all-in-one orally administered capsule. A PPI reduces the stomach's production of gastric acid.