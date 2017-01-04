JPMorgan clients cover their Treasury shorts

In the period from Dec. 12 to Jan. 3, the percentage of all clients short Treasurys fell to 20% from 39%.

Things were more dramatic for active clients, where shorts fell to 10% from 60%.

The action, of course, took place as interest rates continued to push higher into the end of the year (though they did retreat a decent amount in the past few days of December).

The 10-year Treasury yield this morning is flat at 2.46%.

