Hilton spinoffs to start trading

Susquehanna advises investors to keep an eye on Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) with regular trading on spinoffs Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) and Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) expected to begin today.

The investment firm is one of the first to take a crack at the Hilton castoffs, rating timeshare stock Hilton Grand Vacations at Buy with a $32 price target and Park Hotels & Resorts at Hold with a $29 PT. Park Hotels & Resorts could be included in some REIT indices in the near future.