FBR makes NorthStar Asset a top pick while KBW heads to the sidelines

FBR's David Corak sees "meaningful upside" to his $16.50 fair value estimate if the new company can achieve operating efficiencies, deleverage the balance sheet, return capital to owners, and present a "simplified vision" of itself. He names NorthStar Asset Management (NYSE:NSAM) a Top Pick for 2017.

KBW's Jade Rahmani, however, takes chips off the table after the big run higher, downgrading both NSAM and Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) to Market Perform from Outperform. Near-term headwinds include initial transaction/integration costs, low visibility on asset management, impact of NorthStar Realty Finance (NYSE:NRF) asset sales, and timing of capital deployment.

Source: Bloomberg