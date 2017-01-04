Piper cuts "uninvestable" Valeant price target to $11, shares ease 2% premarket

Beleaguered Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) slumps 2% premarket on average volume on the heels of bearish comments from Piper Jaffray's David Amsellem. He regards the company as "univestable" citing prescription volume headwinds and slowing sales of dermatology products Elidel and Solodyn ahead of generic competition in 2018 and 2019. He adds that the looming erosion of its U.S. Diversified Products business due to generics "remains the most alarming aspect of the base business."

He maintains his Underweight (Sell) rating and lowers the fair value target to $11 (27% downside risk) from $16.