Ares Capital closes American Capital purchase; added to Priority List at Wells Fargo

Ares (NASDAQ:ARCC) CEO Kipp deVeer says significant progress has been made with the American Capital (NASDAQ:ACAS) portfolio since the merger agreement was inked, but there's still work to do.

As part of the payment, about 112M Ares Capital shares were issued to ACAS shareholders, who now own 26.3% of the combined company.

Ares' manager has agreed to waive up to $100M in income-based fees from Ares Capital for ten calendar quarters beginning in Q2.

One of Ares' advisors on the purchase, Wells Fargo adds ARCC to its Priority Stock List.