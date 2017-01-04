Ford lands on the good side of Trump's twitter barrage

Ford (NYSE:F) receives a thank you from the incoming POTUS on its plan to expand a Michigan plant and cut short growth plans in Mexico.

"Thank you to Ford for scrapping a new plant in Mexico and creating 700 new jobs in the U.S. This is just the beginning - much more to follow," tweets DJT.

Yesterday, Ford CEO Mark Fields made it clear that reduced demand for smaller cars and the company's electrification push was behind the Mexico-to-Michigan switch.