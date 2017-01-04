Chevron resumes operation at Gorgon LNG after month-long outage

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) says it has resumed production at one of its two units at the Gorgon liquefied natural gas plant off Western Australia after an outage of more than a month.

Train 1 of the $54B project was halted in late November to address performance variations and has suffered from a string of outages since its start in March 2016; output at the plant's Train 2 production unit remained unaltered during the period.

CVX is the operator of Gorgon LNG with a 47.3% stake, while Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) each hold 25% stakes.