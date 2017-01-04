Ocular announces more positive study data for Dextenza; shares ahead 9% premarket

Micro cap Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) perks up 9% premarket on modestly higher volume in response to its announcement of additional data from its Phase 3 study assessing DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for the treatment of post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain. The company initially reported successful results in November.

DEXTENZA met a secondary endpoint of demonstrating superiority to placebo at all measured time points in an indicator of inflammation called anterior chamber (AC) flare. Specifically, ~46% of the treatment group showed an absence of AC flare at day 4 after insertion. Statistically significant differences in AC flare compared to placebo were observed on days 4, 14 and 30 post insertion. The difference at day 2 fell short of statistical significance.

The company is working through a CRL it received in July from the FDA in response to its marketing application.

