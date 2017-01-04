Vocera won $14M contract with U.S. Department of Defense

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) was awarded a $14M contract from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

Vocera will equip care team members with its unique wireless, hands-free communication solution in 23 facilities across U.S. Army Medical Command (MEDCOM).

“Vocera is proud to be the standard for wireless hospital communication for the U.S. Army Medical Command world-wide,” said Brent Lang, president and CEO of Vocera. “In mission-critical environments such as hospitals, it’s vital for mobile workers to have reliable technology that connects them instantly with the right person or information at the right time to deliver high-quality care and ensure patient safety and satisfaction.”

Press Release