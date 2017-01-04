OncoCyte provides updated timelines on diagnostic test development and commercialization plans

OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEMKT:OCX) provides an update on the development of its product portfolio that currently includes a lung cancer diagnostic test, a breast cancer diagnostic test and a bladder cancer diagnostic test. OncoCyte is currently developing next generation diagnostics called liquid biopsies based on blood or urine samples.

OncoCyte today reported the commencement of a biomarker training and optimization study as the next phase of development of its internally developed breast cancer diagnostic test. This study will use blood samples from 300 benign and malignant breast cancer patients. Commercial launch is expected to be in mid to late 2018.

OncoCyte is conducting a 300-patient study of its lung cancer test and now expects to complete the analysis by the end this quarter instead of Q4 2016. The delay is primarily due to the slowing of sample collection during the holiday period and the uncontrollable randomization rate of collecting malignant tumor versus benign samples. Commercial launch of the test is expected in H2.

The company has demonstrated the feasibility of a bladder cancer test but commercialization will require a much larger salesforce compared to the lung cancer and breast cancer offerings so it is exploring partnering opportunities to fund late-stage development and market launch.