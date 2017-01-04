O2Micro positive after revising Q4 financial guidance

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) revised Q4 revenue guidance to ~$15.4M - $15.9M, increased from prior guidance of $14.7M - $15.6M primarily due to the result of increased demand for High End TV and Power Tools.

Gross margin is expected to be between 53% and 55%, vs. previous guidance of 51% to 53%.

Sterling Du, Chairman and CEO of O2Micro commented, "We are pleased to announce our anticipated fourth quarter improvements in Revenue Guidance and Gross Margins which reflect continued product ramp up in our high growth drivers for the consumer and industrial end markets, including but not limited to the high end sector. We believe our solutions for these markets will continue to contribute to our top-line growth and lead O 2 Micro back to profitability."

The company will report its Q4 earnings on January 25.

OIIM +12.17% premarket.

