Global Medical REIT acquires Great Bend Regional Hospital

Global Medical REIT (NYSEMKT:GMRE) acquired Great Bend Regional Hospital, a 33-bed acute care hospital located in Great Bend serving 50,000+ community residents for $24.5M.

The 58,000 sq. ft. facility is the sole community provider in its medical service area, providing services including women’s health, surgical, ancillary, hospital, and walk-in treatment.

The current tenant, Great Bend Regional Hospital, LLC, is expected to enter into a 15-year triple net lease with company in 1Q17.

The company expects to fund using borrowings from the Company’s credit facility or other available cash.