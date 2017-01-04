Stocks set to extend yesterday's rally ahead of Fed meeting minutes

The stock market is on track for a slightly higher open following yesterday's positive start to the new year; S&P and Dow +0.2% , Nasdaq +0.1% .

Minutes from December's FOMC meeting are due at 2 p.m. ET, and the market will be looking for clues to how the Fed will respond to the new administration and to the fiscal challenges it may bring.

Major European bourses are little changed, with U.K.'s FTSE and France's CAC flat and Germany's DAX -0.1% ; Asian markets ended higher, with Japan's Nikkei +2.5% after being closed on Tuesday and China's Shanghai Composite +0.7% .

In U.S. corporate news, Tesla -1.2% premarket after missing its Q4 delivery targets.

U.S. Treasury prices are lower, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note up 2 bps to 2.46%.

U.S. crude oil +0.4% at $52.55/bbl ahead of tomorrow's data release on crude inventories.

Also still ahead: December auto sales