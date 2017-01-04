Tesla Motors in the spotlight after deliveries update

Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA) added to the debate fodder yesterday with its update on deliveries and production run rates.

Guggenheim: No fear from analyst Robert Cihra, who jumped over from Sterne Agee CRT, as he initiates Tesla at Buy with a price target of $280.

Cowen: The investment firm sticks with a bearish view (Underperform/$155 PT) as it notes the switch away from Mobileye took a toll on the production rate in Fremont.

Consumer Edge: Take the long view on Tesla, advises the boutique firm. 4K units slipping from one quarter to the next is seen as having little bearing on the long-term story. Shares are rated at Overweight with a $255 PT.

Baird: The firm continues to see strong demand sustaining into the Model 3 production ramp. Analyst Ben Kallo stays positive (Outperform/$338PT).

Seeking Alpha: Montana Skeptic, Bill Maurer, Paulo Santos and Randall Radic all have fresh takes on the Tesla conundrum.

Sources: Bloomberg and MarketBeat.com