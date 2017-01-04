Goldman a fan of trust banks, exchanges on expectation of higher volatility

Analyst Alexander Blostein raises the trust banks (STT, BK, NTRS) to attractive and upgrades State Street (STT +2.1% ) to Buy from Neutral. He sees 2017 as bringing an inflection point in the banks' high-margin revenue streams, with currency trading set to recover amid thanks to rising global uncertainty.

He also sees "room to run" in the exchanges, and gives CBOE Holdings (CBOE +1.5% ) a two-notch upgrade to Buy. ICE and Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) remain top picks.

Turning to alternative investment managers, Blostein wonders if they could lead this year after lagging in 2016. He upgrades Apollo Global (NYSE:APO) to Buy, and it, along with Oaktree (NYSE:OAK) and Blackstone (NYSE:BX) are top picks.