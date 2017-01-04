Evoke Pharma mines data from failed late-stage study of Gimoti in diabetic gastroparesis; valid treatment effect in subset of patients; shares up 47%

Nano cap Evoke Pharma (EVOK +46.9% ) jumps out of the blocks on increased volume in response to its announcement that parsing the data from its failed Phase 3 study assessing Gimoti, its nasal delivery formulation of metoclopramide for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adult women, identified a statistically significant treatment effect in patients with moderate-to-severe symptoms (n=105/205). Gimoti was superior to placebo in both the Intent-to-Treat (n=105) and Per Protocol (n=78) populations.

The company adds that clinically and statistically significant improvements in nausea and abdominal pain compared to placebo were also demonstrated.

Evoke says the major reason the study failed its overall efficacy endpoint was the inclusion of patients with mild symptoms.

Shares jumped last month after the company reported guidance from the FDA that supported focusing on patients with more severe symptoms. The company plans to submit an NDA under the accelerated 505(b)(2) pathway which allows the inclusion of data from studies performed by others.

Previously: Evoke Pharma jumps 38% on improved prospects for Gimoti (Dec. 16, 2016)