Delphi acquires Movimento

Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) acquired Movimento for an undisclosed terms.

"The acquisition of Movimento strengthens Delphi's position as a leading end-to-end systems and software provider to the industry as vehicle connectivity becomes increasingly ubiquitous," said Kevin Clark, president and CEO, Delphi Automotive. "Movimento's over-the-air capability aligns perfectly with our Control-Tec acquisition last year, allowing Delphi to leverage big data to offer comprehensive product enhancements and service cost savings to our customers."

Combining Delphi's system and software expertise with Control-Tec's data analytics and Movimento's OTA services will create an industry-leading, end-to-end connected vehicle platform for customers that is able to manage vehicle performance data, consumer behavior data, maintenance, system upgrades, mobility services and 3rd party ancillary services.

Press Release