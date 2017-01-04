Nvidia CES 2017 keynote preview

Nvidia (NVDA +0.7% ) founder and CEO Jen-Hsun Huang is scheduled to deliver the opening preshow address for CES 2017 today at 6:30 PM PT, marking departure from a two-year term of presentations given by Intel (INTC -0.1% ) CEO Brian Krzanich. N.B. Intel is holding a news conference today at 4:00 PM PT.

Explicit topics of address by Nvidia to include AI, VR, autonomous cars and gaming.

With a strong run underway ( +217% since this point last January) and major involvement among many of the most in-focus technologies, Nvidia undoubtedly remains on high watch as it readies to set its tone early in 2017.

CES 2017 Topics in NVIDIA CEO Jen-Hsun Huang's Keynote [YouTube]