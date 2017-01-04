Cobalt Energy finds encouraging results at North Platte appraisal well

Cobalt Energy (CIE +2.7%) opens higher after saying its latest Gulf of Mexico appraisal well turned up encouraging indications of oil.
CIE says the North Platte #4 appraisal well encountered 650 feet of net oil pay, greater than the 550 feet of net pay found in the North Platte #3 appraisal well, and initial results also indicate high quality reservoirs on the eastern flank of the North Platte field.
CIE is operator and owns a 60% working interest in North Platte, and Total (TOT +0.3%) owns the remaining 40%.
Now read: Total S.A. - The Cheapest Oil Major »