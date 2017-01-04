Cobalt Energy finds encouraging results at North Platte appraisal well

Cobalt Energy (CIE +2.7% ) opens higher after saying its latest Gulf of Mexico appraisal well turned up encouraging indications of oil.

CIE says the North Platte #4 appraisal well encountered 650 feet of net oil pay, greater than the 550 feet of net pay found in the North Platte #3 appraisal well, and initial results also indicate high quality reservoirs on the eastern flank of the North Platte field.