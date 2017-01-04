GM gobbles up U.S. market share

General Motors (GM +4% ) reports retail sales increased 3.4% in December. Total sales were up 10% Y/Y.

The company says it gained 150 bps of U.S. market share to land at 18.8% for the month.

Sales by brand: Chevrolet +12.8% to 212,959 units; GMC +5.8% to 63,415; Buick +2.8% to 21,288; Cadillac +3.2% at 21,446.

Sales by model: Buick Encore +19% to 7,755; Chevrolet Cruze +3% to 17,324; Chevrolet Equinox +25% at 27,195; Chevrolet Silverado-C/K Pickup -14% to 54,272; Chevrolet Spark +208% to 4,257; Chevrolet Sonic -13% to 6,375; Chevrolet Traverse +14% to 10,381; GMC Sierra -15% to 23,290; GMC Yukon +19% to 6,276.

GM's average transaction price increased 1.7% Y/Y to $40,749 (per Kelley Blue Book).

"We begin 2017 well positioned to continue growing our U.S. retail business, driven by all-new products like the Chevrolet Equinox and Traverse being launched into key, growing U.S. market segments," notes top sales exec Kurt NcNeil.

